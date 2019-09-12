× Man shot in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in a neighborhood not far from the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Fayette Circle at 3:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police is asking the community for assistance in finding the suspect(s) responsible for this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, call 804.501.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804.780.1000. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.