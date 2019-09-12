× Hopewell woman killed inside apartment died from blunt force trauma

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police have identified the woman killed inside a Hopewell apartment Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor called police for in a welfare check after she heard a woman screaming for help at the Sunrise Apartment Complex.

Officers responded to a residence the 400 block of East Broadway at approximately 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on top of a woman during an apparent assault.

That woman, identified as 49-year-old Kristie S McPherson, of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Chief Medical Examiner determined McPherson’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death is a homicide.

The man involved was apprehended at the scene. Police say they have a person of interest in the case but have not announced any charges at this time.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.