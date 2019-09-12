Henrico County Schools to make Virginia’s primary day a student holiday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board will vote Thursday to make Virginia’s primary day, March 3, 2020, a student holiday and staff clerical day.

Virginia, along with a dozen other states with will hold its presidential primary elections that day, often referred to as Super Tuesday.

The change comes in response to community and staff concerns about safety since many Henrico schools serve as polling places.

“Members of the public need easy access to school facilities to visit polling places in gyms, auditoriums and other school common areas. Because of this, schools are not able to screen visitors with the same thoroughness they use during a regular school day,” said a school spokesperson.

The vote also comes after a similar vote in March when the Board voted to close schools for the state primary election that took place June 11.

School officials say the change will not require further changes to the 2019-20 school year, because enough time built into the calendar.

For the updated Henrico County Public Schools 2019-20 calendar, click here.