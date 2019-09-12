Justin Fairfax sues CBS for $400 million

Final Score Friday 2019: Week 3 scoreboard

Posted 10:43 pm, September 12, 2019, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 3 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

 

Week 03 Scores
(2)Manchester
   (5)Henrico
(8)Monacan   (7)Deep Run
  
(3)Thomas Dale      Meadowbrook  
Hermitage
 
 (1)Highland Springs  
Matoaca
   I.C. Norcom
  
(4)Varina   (6)Hopewell
  
Glen Allen      Huguenot      
Patrick Henry
   (10)L.C. Bird
  
Mills Godwin
   Douglas Freeman
  
Atlee
   Lee-Davis
  
Midlothian
   B.T. Washington
  
Clover Hill
   Petersburg
  
Catholic
   North Stafford
  
Collegiate
   Dinwiddie
  
James River
   Prince George
      
Cosby   Churchland
     
Hanover
   George Wythe
  
Chancellor   Powhatan  
Armstrong
   Benedictine  
John Marshall   Fork Union
   
Bruton
     Colonial Heights
  
New Kent   Park View – South Hill  
Goochland   Trinity Episcopal
  
Buckingham   Norfolk Academy
  
Thomas Jefferson   King William
  
Amelia   Essex  
Massaponax   Rappahanock  
Louisa
   West Point
  
Mathews
   St. Christopher’s  
Lancaster
   Woodberry Forest Sat.
Charles City   King & Queen
      
Brunswick
   Portsmouth Christian     
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.