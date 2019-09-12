Dozens of goats in ‘poor condition’ seized from Louisa property

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – Dozens of goats who were malnourished and in poor condition were seized from a Louisa County property Monday.

Officials with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said they received an anonymous tip about several goats in poor condition at a residence on Wickham Road.

Animal Control Officers responded to the property in the 2700 block of Wickham Road and found 50-60 goats visible from the roadway.

The goats appeared to have very poor wool condition, severely overgrown, matted and coated with feces and flies.

Officers called a veterinarian and returned to the residence and served a search warrant on Monday, September 9.

After completing a field assessment, the veterinarian determined the goats were suffering from severely overgrown hooves, severely overgrown and matted fleece, severe hoof rot, leg deformities, pizzle rot, and malnutrition.

Upon the veterinarian’s recommendation, 67 goats and one dog were seized from the property, pending a custody hearing.

Two goats have since died due to the conditions. One goat that was in extremely poor condition and suffering and was euthanized at the veterinarian’s recommendation. A second goat died shortly after arriving at the veterinarian.

Investigators say charges are pending in the case after the seizure hearing. The name of the owner has not been released at this time.