35 years of Cheryl Miller: CBS 6 pays tribute to beloved anchor

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond is a city of icons. And you don’t get more iconic than Cheryl Miller.

For the last 35 years, the first lady of CBS 6 has firmly established herself as one of the most trusted faces and voices in all of central Virginia.

But this is not where her story began.

A native of upstate New York, Miller actually got her start in radio.

When she was just 16 years old, she was hired to work at WBBF, the #1-rated Top 40 station in her hometown of Rochester. Despite her young age, Miller served in various important roles, from traffic manager to engineer.

“There were times when I was the only one licensed to run the place on the weekend,” Miller said.

But a love of music, and a broadcast-quality voice, soon landed her job as a disc jockey.

Miller left WBBF in January of 1977, when she was hired to be the midnight-6:00am host at WMJQ (Magic 92), a new “adult album” station also located in Rochester.

But as skilled as she was behind the microphone, Miller found her calling in front of the camera.

She transitioned to television, finding work as a freelance reporter in Rochester, before moving to Binghamton, where she served as a reporter/anchor.

Fortunately for Richmonders, in 1984, Miller decided it was time to head south. She joined WTVR-TV in September of that year.

Since then, she has been front and center for all of the big moments.

“I was out on the road every night covering an event or doing something in the community,” said Miller in 2018. “Which really taught me what Richmond was all about.”

Miller has covered historic elections, natural disasters, national tragedies, and everything in between.

She has also interviewed countless celebrities, and traveled the country to give our viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of hit CBS primetime shows and soap operas. She even scored a cameo role on “Guiding Light” in 2004.

But while her career has kept her moving forward, Miller has always given back, volunteering her time to many charitable organizations and efforts in the Richmond area.

And her good work, on and off camera, has not gone unnoticed.

In 2015, Miller was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame.

A year later, she received the George A. Bowles, Jr. Broadcast Journalism Award, one of the most prestigious honors bestowed by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.

Fitting honors for a journalist who has dedicated her life to keeping viewers informed, educated, and entertained.

Here’s to a legend, and one of the best to ever to do it.

Thank you, Cheryl, for 35 great years.

Cheryl Miller anchors the CBS 6 News at Noon, and serves as a co-anchor for the new CBS 6 News at 4 p.m.

She also hosts Battle of the Brains, a Saturday morning quiz show featuring Virginia high school students. The new season begins Oct. 5.