Cheryl Miller celebrates 35 years at WTVR CBS 6, remembers ‘all the wonderful stories’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Legendary anchor Cheryl Miller celebrated her 35th anniversary at WTVR CBS 6 during CBS 6 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Miller, who has anchored CBS 6 News at Noon since she arrived at WTVR in 1984, recently joined the newly-launched 4 p.m. newscast.

Additionally, she has hosted “Battle of the Brains,” Central Virginia’s longest-running high school academic quiz show, since 2003.

Miller was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2015.

“This is a very special day here at CBS 6,” co-anchor Julie Bragg said. “A legend is celebrating an anniversary.”

Co-anchor Rob Desir, Executive Producer Mike Bergazzi and Photojournalist Chris Munnings crafted a special video tribute to Cheryl.

With co-workers gathered along the set to show their love and support, Cheryl reflected on her 35 years at the South's First Television Station.

“It depends on the day,” Cheryl replied when asked if feels like a long time. “But it was so nice seeing a lot of that, because 35 years, a lot of that kind of disappears in your memory.”

Cheryl revealed that she waited a long time in the heat one summer to score an interview with Charlie Sheen.

“Time goes by in the blink of an eye sometimes, but there are so many moments that make a memory," Cheryl said. "And sometimes those memories fade away, but… when you remember all the wonderful things we did, all the wonderful stories we were able to tell. The people that we’re able to help now through Problem Solvers and CBS 6 Gives, it makes you realize that what you’re doing makes a difference.”

Cheryl noted that she always wanted to do something where she could help people.

“The hardest working person here at CBS 6,” Rob said. “You’ve done it with grace and you’ve done it with class, and you’re an example to everybody here at CBS 6.”

“This is my family. It’s great to come with family every day,” Cheryl said.