CarMax signs lease to take over West Broad Street space

A local Fortune 500 company is shifting its Richmond growth plans into a new gear as it prepares to roll into one of the city’s newest mixed-use developments.

Used car giant CarMax has signed a lease to take over 78,000 square feet of the original Putney Building at 2220 W. Broad St. in the Whole Foods-anchored Sauer Center development, according to an internal email obtained by BizSense.

The company’s workers were notified about the lease via email Wednesday, explaining that the new space lease will help CarMax bring its product and marketing department teams to one location.

It wasn’t clear from the emails whether the expansion would affect workers at its West Creek Business Park headquarters in Goochland County or other office space in the city Richmond. The email did not indicate whether the expansion would produce any new jobs.

