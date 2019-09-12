Battleground Virginia: Meet Mike Asip, Democrat, running for election to House District 65

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than eight weeks until Election Day and Virginia will be a battleground with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs.

We’ve invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond Metro to come on CBS-6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Mike Asip is a Democrat running for election to House District 65, which includes parts of Chesterfield, Powhatan, Goochland and Fluvanna counties.

A retired special education teacher and administrator, Asip says Virginia needs to focus on access to pre-school and raising teacher salaries. He also talked about the need for universal background checks and so-called Red Letter laws.