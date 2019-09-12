Justin Fairfax sues CBS for $400 million

Battleground Virginia: Meet Larry Haake, Independent running for election to House District 63

Posted 10:43 pm, September 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:09PM, September 12, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just over two months until Election Day and Virginia will be a battleground with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs.

We’ve invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond Metro to come on CBS-6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Tuesday, Larry Haake, an independent running for election to House District 63, which includes part of southern Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Dinwiddie stopped by the studio.

He has sent a letter to Governor Northam asking the Virginia legislature to fully fund elections across the state; right now localities are only reimbursed 70-80% - or less- of what it costs to manage voting.

