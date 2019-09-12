Justin Fairfax sues CBS for $400 million

“Band Together” Fundraiser for Virginia Home for Boys & Girls

Posted 6:49 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50PM, September 12, 2019

RICHMOND, Va.–  America’s #1 Tribute to Yacht Rock – Three Sheets to the Wind will kickoff “Band Together” a fundraiser to support Virginia Home for Boys and Girls. The event supports children in crisis who need a home, a specialized school, and therapeutic resources at Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.

The event is Friday, September 27 from 6:30 – 11pm at Dewey Gottwald Center, at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2301 West Broad Leigh Street, Richmond. Tickets are on sale now and will not be sold at the door. For tickets visit https://vhbg.org/ or call 804-270-6566, ext. 119.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.