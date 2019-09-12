× “Band Together” Fundraiser for Virginia Home for Boys & Girls

RICHMOND, Va.– America’s #1 Tribute to Yacht Rock – Three Sheets to the Wind will kickoff “Band Together” a fundraiser to support Virginia Home for Boys and Girls. The event supports children in crisis who need a home, a specialized school, and therapeutic resources at Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.

The event is Friday, September 27 from 6:30 – 11pm at Dewey Gottwald Center, at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2301 West Broad Leigh Street, Richmond. Tickets are on sale now and will not be sold at the door. For tickets visit https://vhbg.org/ or call 804-270-6566, ext. 119.