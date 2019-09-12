A Better Way to pay for College
RICHMOND, VA – According to the College Board, The average cost of tuition and fees for the current school year is $35,000 at private colleges and over $20,000 for public schools. Lorraine SantaLucia graduated debt free from VCU and joins us to give details on an upcoming scholarship and college fair that can help you with your bottom line hen it comes to higher education. Pre-register for the event at http://www.scholarshipsharing.org
Event Details:
Eighth Annual Scholarship and College Fair at the Virginia Wesleyan University Jane P. Batten Student Center
5817 Wesleyan Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
September 21st, 2019 from 12-4pm
Open to high school -12, current college students, and adult learners.