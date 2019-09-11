Family escapes Chesterfield house fire

Posted 7:42 am, September 11, 2019, by and

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A family of five escaped a house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday morning.

The house fire, along the 6700 block of Wentworth Street, was reported at about 5:04 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found fire burning the home and an attached carport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family following the fire.

The fire was marked under control by 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.