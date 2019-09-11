× Family escapes Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A family of five escaped a house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday morning.

The house fire, along the 6700 block of Wentworth Street, was reported at about 5:04 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found fire burning the home and an attached carport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family following the fire.

The fire was marked under control by 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.