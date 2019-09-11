× Shaynefully Delicious Chaffles

RICHMOND, VA – Shayne Rogers joins us today to whip up some delicious ‘Chaffles,’ a keto diet friendly egg and cheese waffle sandwich. See the recipe below:

Recipe

For each Chaffle sandwich you will need.

2 eggs, beaten

¼ – ½ c shredded cheese

Sandwich fillings

Sausage patties

Sliced turkey

Sliced cheese

Cured meats

Any other items you would like in your sandwich

You will need a small waffle iron to make these.

Pre heat mini waffle iron or griddle for at least 5 minutes before you start. Spray iron with non-stick coating, sprinkle ¼ of the cheese on bottom of iron, top with half of the beaten egg and sprinkle another ¼ of the cheese on top. Cook until crispy. Usually the light on the top of the waffle iron is a good indication, but you may like them crispier. Give it a check and decide what you like. Repeat the process for the other half of your sandwich. Fill with anything you like. I make a breakfast sandwich and eat it warm with sausage and cheese. If you let the chaffles cool, you could make a delicious dinner sandwich with turkey, cheese, mayo and spinach. Let your preferences be your guide.