Hundreds laid off at PremierXD’s plant, warehouses in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Several hundred people who work at three Sandston plants were laid off Wednesday, according to Henrico County's Economic Development Authority.

Officials confirmed the "permanent closures" of the plants and warehouses owned by PremierXD, which is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, on Oakleys Lane in Henrico.

PremierXD has three facilities in Metro Richmond. One houses engineering and manufacturing as well as two other distribution and warehouse facilities, according to the company’s website.

Henrico officials did not have an exact number of people who were laid off Wednesday afternoon as company officials had not yet provided a formal notification.

However, county officials talked to a company representative, who confirmed the closures.

Henrico officials said the shuttered facilities will leave nearly 1 million square feet of space vacant.

The company provides fixtures for grocery stores, food service, including Starbucks and Panera, as well as displays for hotels and other retail and technology shops.

