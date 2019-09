× Multiple suspects caught on camera using credit cards stolen from Chesterfield vehicles

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Multiple suspects were caught on camera using credit cards that were stolen from vehicles throughout Chesterfield County.

Police say multiple suspects are involved and used the cards at various stores.

If you recognize any of the suspects, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.