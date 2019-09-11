× Mom calls daughter ‘heroic’ for recording her alleged drunk driving, calling cops

An Arizona mom who allegedly drove home from the movies drunk with three kids in the car didn’t just have the police to contend with.

The Arizona Republic reports Stephanie Davis, 31, was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday after cops who arrived on the scene in Glendale say they found her stumbling around outside her car and exhibiting slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, per Maricopa County court records.

“When she walked, she had to be supported by officers, and when she tried to exit the patrol vehicle, she fell down and had to be caught by officers,” the court documents note.

Inside the car: three children. One of them—Davis’ own 10-year-old daughter—had recorded her mom as she weaved down the road and ultimately called 911, per the documents.

Cops say the girl let them see the video, in which the children can be heard yelling at Davis to pull over so the car wouldn’t crash. Police say Davis confessed to having had some wine; court records say she failed field sobriety tests and was served a warrant for a blood test.

“This is the most embarrassing thing to happen in my life … the most failed moment of being a mother,” Davis tells KTVK, noting she was “disgusted” by her actions and had consumed the wine while watching The Lion King with her daughter and 4-year-old nieces.

She adds that she’s proud of her daughter for recording the incident, calling her “heroic”: “She absolutely did the right thing.”

Davis is set to appear in court on Sept. 23 on charges of aggravated DUI. Her message for parents: “Save the wine for at home.” (Read more drunk driving stories.)

More From Newser: