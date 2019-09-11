Modern Richmond Week Returns

RICHMOND, Va-  Modern Richmond week returns September 16th through 22nd with a look at the work of Richmond star architect Frederick “Bud” Hyland, a practitioner of modern design in the 1950s and ’60s. Vice Chairman, David Bass and Chair, Andrea Levine join us to discuss Modern Richmond Week and The Modern Richmond Book, a compilation of Modern Richmond’s tours from the past 10 years now available for purchase. For more information visit modernrichmond.org.  R Home Magazine is on news stands now – or you can subscribe online at richmondmagazine.com/ home. You can also find them on Facebook at facebook.com/RHomeMagazine or on Instagram @rhomemag.  Event Details:

Modern Richmond Week 2019

September 16th-22nd

modernrichmond.org

@ModernRichmond

