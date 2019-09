× Man hospitalized following Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Hopewell Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:07 p.m., police responded to 420 S. 21st Avenue for reports of a shooting.

A man was taken to John Randolph Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police say that they have developed a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.