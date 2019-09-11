× Man arrested in connection to Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to a July shooting in Chesterfield County.

Tajeike Williams-Hancock was arrested in relation to the shooting that critically injured a man in the 6200 block of Barrister Road on July 28.

Police responded to a for a report of a male lying on the ground who had been shot. Officers arrived and found a male lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threating injuries.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.