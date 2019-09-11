James River High School Navy JROTC lays flags to honor 9/11 victims

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The cadets of the James River High School Navy JROTC displayed 2,977 American flags in front of their school in honor of each American killed in the September 11th terror attacks.

Wednesday marked the 18th anniversary of the attacks.

The cadets spent many hours planning and setting up the display with a goal to instill patriotism, honor those who died, and remember how Americans came together in a time of great peril.

Commanding officer Ben Doniger with the JROTC cadets says he wasn’t alive when the September 11th attacks happened, but he still feels the impact.

“It makes me very reflective and I’m lucky to be where I am today,” said Doniger. “I look at all the rows and it just goes on forever it seems almost endless and that just makes me reflect on where I am today and how I’ve gotten here.”

Wednesday morning, a bell rang over the school intercom in remembrance of the lives lost and flags flew at half-staff over a memorial circle outside the school.

The flags will remain on display until Friday afternoon.