Drive Shack announces opening date

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A frontrunner finally has emerged in the race to open two high-tech driving range and entertainment facilities in the Richmond market.

Drive Shack on Tuesday announced its $25 million, 65,000-square-foot venue will open for business Sept. 20 at 1647 Four Rings Drive in Goochland.

That puts the New York-based company ahead of its larger competitor, Topgolf, which is nearing completion of its $25.5 million, 48,000-square-foot facility at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Henrico, just west of Scott’s Addition.

