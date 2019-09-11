Drive Shack announces opening date
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A frontrunner finally has emerged in the race to open two high-tech driving range and entertainment facilities in the Richmond market.
Drive Shack on Tuesday announced its $25 million, 65,000-square-foot venue will open for business Sept. 20 at 1647 Four Rings Drive in Goochland.
That puts the New York-based company ahead of its larger competitor, Topgolf, which is nearing completion of its $25.5 million, 48,000-square-foot facility at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Henrico, just west of Scott’s Addition.
Continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.