Drive Shack announces opening date

Posted 8:57 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, September 11, 2019

The Goochland location is Drive Shack’s third nationwide. (Photos by Michael Schwartz)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A frontrunner finally has emerged in the race to open two high-tech driving range and entertainment facilities in the Richmond market.

Drive Shack on Tuesday announced its $25 million, 65,000-square-foot venue will open for business Sept. 20 at 1647 Four Rings Drive in Goochland.

That puts the New York-based company ahead of its larger competitor, Topgolf, which is nearing completion of its $25.5 million, 48,000-square-foot facility at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Henrico, just west of Scott’s Addition.

Continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.