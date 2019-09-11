Art 4 Angels event benefits nonprofit that helps grieving families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Brandy and James Barchanowicz lost their twin boys shortly after birth in 2015. The Dinwiddie couple drew strength from that tragedy and started WD Racing, a nonprofit that helps parents suffering from infant loss or a premature birth.

The couple is leaving their mark across the community through acts of kindness and service.

James drives a Legend racing car that bears the names of their twins, Waylon and Dean, and other infants who have passed away.

Every time family and friends look at the car, they think about how two tiny souls are the catalyst for kindness and generosity now spread not just across the community, but across the world, in their honor.

From providing blankets and items for babies in the NICU, to support for grieving parents, the nonprofit is making an impact on families.

“We have people reach out to us from all over the country and the world. As far away as France. Reaching out for support, so we’ve helped a lot of people who say we never would’ve made it without you,” said WD Racing volunteer Kacie Suhr.

Suhr knows the good work her friends are doing; helping mothers on bedrest, or parents who too, have experienced the loss of a child due to premature membrane ruptures. They now try to raise awareness about the condition and let families know they`re not alone.

“They want to bring awareness to it. Help anybody they can that’s going through the same thing,” Suhr added.

At this weekend’s Art for Angels event, the nonprofit is partnering with Joseph Scott Gallery from New York City, who is providing 150 pieces of art and sports memorabilia to be auctioned to the public.

“A live auction on Sunday. There’s a preview before and then we get the proceeds after to help that many more families that we couldn’t help before,” said explained.

The public can buy $25 tickets in advance or buy tickets at the door for $35. The event will be held at the Hofheimer Building West Broad Street on Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m.

