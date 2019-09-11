A-List Events, Richmond VegFest & South African Food & Wine fest
RICHMOND, Va.–
17TH Annual Richmond VegFest
Saturday, Sept. 14 Noon- 6pm
Byrd Park, Music at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater
17th Annual VegFest in Byrd Park, live music, food, cooking demos, speakers, 100+vendors, and animal adoptions. Parking at Dogwood Dell and City Stadium. Pets welcomed. Details http://veggiefest.org/
South African Food and Wine Festival
SEPT. 14 & 15, 11AM – 6PM
Grayhaven Winery, Gum Spring, Va.
Tickets Sold on-line and at the gate
A two-day festival to experience food, wine and music, and the culture of South Africa South. Sample wines from South African wine makers, at Grayhaven Winery, just 30 minutes west of Richmond. South African music, humanitarian and peace activist Sharon katz & Peace returns to perform, there will be live dance and musical performances. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Details visit http://www.southafricanfoodfest.com/