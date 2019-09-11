A-List Events, Richmond VegFest & South African Food & Wine fest

South African Food and Wine Festival

SEPT. 14 & 15, 11AM – 6PM

Grayhaven Winery, Gum Spring, Va.

Tickets Sold on-line and at the gate

A two-day festival to experience food, wine and music, and the culture of South Africa South. Sample wines from South African wine makers, at Grayhaven Winery, just 30 minutes west of Richmond. South African music, humanitarian and peace activist Sharon katz & Peace returns to perform, there will be live dance and musical performances. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Details visit http://www.southafricanfoodfest.com/