Virginia student in custody after authorities find ‘hit list’

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia student has been taken into custody after law enforcement officials received a tip that the juvenile had a “hit list” of students and employees.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says they received the tip at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9. The tip said that a student currently attending the Rivermont School in Covington had a hit list of students and employees to whom he wanted to harm, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation recovered the “hit list” that contained the names of students from Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, and Rockbridge County Public Schools who are current or past attendees of the Rivermont School.

The list also contained the names of employees of the Rivermont School, an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and members of the suspect’s family.

The juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and placed in a juvenile detention facility.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending against the student.

The parents/guardians of the students and all individuals included on the “hit list” have been notified, said the sheriff’s office.

“The sheriff’s office is confident that this is an isolated situation involving only the one juvenile suspect and that any potential threat has been neutralized,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.