× Studio Two Three

RICHMOND, VA – Studio Two Three is Richmond’s workspace for art in Scotts Addition. Executive Director, Ashley Hawkins along with Assistant Director, Mary Fleming are here to share information about some great events coming up to celebrate their 10th anniversary. For more information visit www.studiotwothree.org

Event Details:

Studio Two Three

3300 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23230

10th Annual Art Auction ‘The Silver Factory’

Saturday, September 28th

Community Open Studio

Monday, October 21st