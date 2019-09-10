Studio Two Three
RICHMOND, VA – Studio Two Three is Richmond’s workspace for art in Scotts Addition. Executive Director, Ashley Hawkins along with Assistant Director, Mary Fleming are here to share information about some great events coming up to celebrate their 10th anniversary. For more information visit www.studiotwothree.org
Event Details:
Studio Two Three
3300 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23230
10th Annual Art Auction ‘The Silver Factory’
Saturday, September 28th
Community Open Studio
Monday, October 21st