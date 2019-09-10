× 300+ new Scott’s Addition apartments planned for old Relay Foods warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — An out-of-town developer is in the early stages of a plan to add hundreds more apartments to the Scott’s Addition landscape.

South Carolina-based Greystar is under contract to purchase the former Relay Foods warehouse at 1601 Roseneath Road for an undisclosed sum, according to multiple sources familiar with the deal.

City records show the company, which also is working on the Everleigh Apartments senior housing development in Short Pump, would construct 350 apartments and about 10,000 square feet of retail space on the site.

