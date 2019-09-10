Matoaca High School is latest Chesterfield School to test positive for Legionella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County is the latest school to test positive for Legionella bacteria.

On September 3, Matoaca's principal sent a letter home to parents informing them that two of their cooling towers were cleaned and then re-tested for legionella, and one test came back positive.

A similar letter was sent home last week by L.C. Bird high school, explaining that two towers were cleaned and re-tested with one test coming back positive.

In both cases, the towers that tested positive were taken offline for re-cleaning.

School leaders say that towers at L.C. Bird high school will be retested on September 11.

Both schools report that no students or teachers have come forward with any illnesses.

“The risk to residents or visitors to Chesterfield County remains small,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director. “The health department continues to make every effort to identify cases of Legionnaires’ disease and will continue to work with facilities to remediate any potential source of exposure.”

Matoaca is the sixth Chesterfield County school to test positive for the Legionella bacteria, joining Hopkins Elementary, L.C. Bird High School, Greenfield Elementary, Midlothian Middle School and Falling Creek Middle.