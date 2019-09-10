× Man in custody after assaulting State Trooper with golf club

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is behind bars after assaulting a State Trooper with a Golf Club during a traffic stop.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper saw a Hyundai Accent stopped in the westbound lane of Laburnum Avenue, just west of Saunders Avenue.

A man was standing outside of the vehicle and appeared to be distraught. As the trooper approached the man to offer assistance, the man grabbed a golf club from his car and swung at the trooper, hitting him in the arm. With the assistance of another State Trooper and Richmond Police, the manwas taken into custody without further incident.

The trooper and suspect were checked at the scene by EMS. Charges are pending.