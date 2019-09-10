Goochland pushes back against potential Innsbrook After Hours move
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A plan to move a summer concert series from a Henrico office park to Goochland is meeting resistance.
Members of the Goochland County Planning Commission last week recommended denying a conditional use permit for EventMakers-USA Inc., which is pondering a relocation of its Innsbrook After Hours series to West Creek.
