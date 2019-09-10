× Goochland pushes back against potential Innsbrook After Hours move

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A plan to move a summer concert series from a Henrico office park to Goochland is meeting resistance.

Members of the Goochland County Planning Commission last week recommended denying a conditional use permit for EventMakers-USA Inc., which is pondering a relocation of its Innsbrook After Hours series to West Creek.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

