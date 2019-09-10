Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Hopewell

Posted 5:11 pm, September 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:12PM, September 10, 2019

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in Hopewell Tuesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that a neighbor called in a welfare check after she heard screaming from a home.

Officers responded to a residence the 400 block of East Broadway at approximately 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man on top of a woman during an apparent assault.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was arrested.

Crime Insider sources say it appears the woman was strangled to death.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.