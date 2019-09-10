Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Hopewell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in Hopewell Tuesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that a neighbor called in a welfare check after she heard screaming from a home.

Officers responded to a residence the 400 block of East Broadway at approximately 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man on top of a woman during an apparent assault.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was arrested.

Crime Insider sources say it appears the woman was strangled to death.

This is a developing story