Crime Insider: Juvenile shot at Henrico apartment complex

Posted 11:38 pm, September 10, 2019, by
Henrico Police Generic

Henrico Police Generic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot at a Henrico apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Split Oak Lane around 7 p.m. where a juvenile had been shot, according to CI sources.

The victim was then taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

CI sources believe the shooting was accidental.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.