Crime Insider: Juvenile shot at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot at a Henrico apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Split Oak Lane around 7 p.m. where a juvenile had been shot, according to CI sources.

The victim was then taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

CI sources believe the shooting was accidental.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.