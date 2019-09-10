Chesterfield schools break ground on new Crestwood Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield school leaders broke ground on a new Crestwood Elementary School Tuesday morning.

The school will replace the original Crestwood Elementary at the school's existing location.

"This is going to be a 75-year investment in our community," said Javaid Siddiqi, Midlothian District School Board Member.

The building is set to follow the same layout as another new school in Chesterfield, Old Hundred Elementary School, which just opened in September 2019.

"Investing in the prototype model was a first step, but then really taking a school that was scheduled to get a renovation and now rebuilding it," said Siddiqi.

Students are currently relocated at Bon Air Elementary and are using five large modular buildings.

Crestwood is the eighth out of 10 schools to be renovated or replaced under the 2013 bond referendum.

It is an exciting time for teachers and staff at Crestwood Elementary School, as school leaders say this will allow students to grow in their education.

"They are going to embrace everything that comes around new, but that they also remember that it’s all about the kids and really the people make the place. And out people are fantastic and we’ll embrace and grow together," said Principal Lindsay Porzio.

Reams Elementary is the next scheduled to break ground.

Both Crestwood and Reams Elementary schools are scheduled to open in Fall 2021.