Alert issued for missing man last seen near James River

RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield Police have asked for help finding Aaron Fernandez.

The 25-year-old man was last seen in Richmond near the James River and reported missing by relatives on Sunday, September 8.

He is described as 5’9″ and 240 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.