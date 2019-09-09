SUV ‘clips’ side of Chesterfield day care center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An SUV crashed at a day care center in Chesterfield County as parents came to pick up their children.

The crash took place Monday afternoon at the Childcare Network daycare at the corner of Hull St. and Walmsley Blvd. in Chesterfield County.

Witnesses on scene say that an SUV clipped the side of the daycare, becoming wedged between the building and a daycare school bus.

Crime Insider sources say that there do not appear to be any injuries

The investigation is ongoing.

