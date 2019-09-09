× Police ID Virginia driver killed on I-66

WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police identified a driver killed on Interstate 66 as 45-year-old Steven D. Johnson, of Spotsylvania.

The fatal crash was reported Sunday, September 8, at 9 a.m. in Warren County.

“A 2017 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on I-66 when [Steven D. Johnson] lost control, ran off the roadway right, struck a guard rail, went down an embankment, and struck a tree,” Virginia State Police Sgt Brent Coffey said. “Johnson died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation.