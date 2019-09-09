× Shelby Brown thanks Red Cross Volunteers: ‘You are a light for so many in dark times’

RICHMOND, Va. — For this week’s edition of CBS 6 Gives, reporter Shelby Brown surprised Red Cross Volunteers at the Richmond Headquarters with donuts and giftcards to thank them for their work helping Richmonders in emergency situations.

Whenever disaster strikes, Red Cross volunteers are the first to help.

“Thank you so much for the work that you do. You all work around the clock and are a light for so many people in dark times, and you’re always at the ready,” Brown said while distributing doughnuts and gift cards to each worker.

“Normally we ask people to pay it forward, but you all already do that every day,” Brown said.