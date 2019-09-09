× Richmond Folk Festival is Back Again

RICHMOND, VA – The fifteenth annual folk festival is back next month featuring more than forty artists from around the world performing on seven stages along Richmond’s historic riverfront. You have the chance to be a part of this fun three day event by volunteering your time. Here to share details about that and more is Volunteer Coordinator, Jamie Thomas and festival Director, Stephen Lecky.

Event Details:

You can help keep the Folk Festival free by signing up to volunteer. Find out more on our website or stop by Glave Kocen Gallery this Thursday, September 12th at 5:30pm. The event is free to the public.

The 15th Annual Richmond Folk Festival

October 11th-13th