Reach Out For Life
RICHMOND, VA – Reach Out for Life is a great organization in our community committed to the early detection of breast cancer through education and care for the under served. The organizations Executive Director, Norah Lind and Co-Chair J. Fulton tell us about their annual ‘Swing for Pink’ golf tournament. For more information visit www.reachoutva.org
Event Details:
Monday, September 30th 10:30AM Registration – 12PM Shotgun Start
Hunting Hawk Golf Club
$125 per player
(804) 977-3920