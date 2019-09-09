Reach Out For Life

RICHMOND, VA – Reach Out for Life is a great organization in our community committed to the early detection of breast cancer through education and care for the under served. The organizations Executive Director, Norah Lind and Co-Chair J. Fulton tell us about their annual ‘Swing for Pink’ golf tournament. For more information visit www.reachoutva.org

Event Details:

Monday, September 30th 10:30AM Registration – 12PM Shotgun Start

Hunting Hawk Golf Club

$125 per player

(804) 977-3920

 

