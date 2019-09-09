All Ocracoke ponies ‘safe’ after Hurricane Dorian

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Ocracoke ponies are safe and accounted for, Outer Banks Forever — the official non-profit fundraising partner of the three national parks of the Outer Banks — posted on Facebook.

“While it may take several days or more for the parks to assess damages [after Hurricane Dorian], I am happy to report that all park staff are safe though many have suffered personal property losses,” the Facebook post also read. “If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in Dare County and Ocracoke, please consider donating to the Outer Banks Community Foundation.”

“The wild horses are better equipped to handle a hurricane than most of us humans living on the Outer Banks,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on Facebook before Dorian arrived.

The organization, which manages the herd and sends a similar reminders during major hurricanes due to the outpouring of concern for the horses, said the herd will go to higher ground and gather under sturdy oak trees to shelter from the storm.

