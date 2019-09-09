Marginal severe weather threat Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect bright overcast skies and temperatures slightly cooler in the 80s with the chance of scattered showers and an isolated storm in the afternoon and early evening hours on Monday.

Temperatures start to soar near 90 mid-week and the humidity will return between Wednesday and Thursday.

645AM Marginal Risk for severe storms across the region today. Main threats will come from strong straight line winds in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning #vawx #ncwx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/y5DVy8LMvz — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 9, 2019

A cold front will bring some scattered storms and slightly cooler temperatures towards the end of the week. Tracking most of the showers and storms to occur on Friday and temperatures will be warm and muggy in the mid to upper 80s.

In terms of the tropics, there is an area of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic. It looks like this may develop into our next named storm, which would be Humberto. Most computer models are sending it due westward towards the Caribbean Sea around next weekend. There is also a disturbance north of the Lesser Antilles. This has a very slight chance of development this week as it heads northwest.

