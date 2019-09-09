Henrico parents meet to discuss consequences of redistricting plan: ‘It can’t be a cookie-cutter approach’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.-- Chevin Young, the father of two Henrico students, is taking on a big task.

He's one of 44 committee members representing elementary school students as Henrico County drafts a redistricting plan, making boundary changes that will take effect in the 2021-22 school year.

It's a redistricting plan that "has the potential, at least, to impact every school we have in the county," according to Henrico County Public Schools Communications Director Andy Jenks.

"My biggest concern is I want to have the East End of the county's voice heard," Young said.

While it's uncertain which schools will be affected, county leaders are hoping the changes will be minimal but efficient.

"Each school doesn't need the same thing, it can't be a cookie-cutter approach. I think each school is individualized and I think that's important."

The rebuilding ofJ.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School will provide additional space for new students.

While Holladay Elementary School in the Brookland district will double in size, relieving overcrowding issues in other elementary schools.

"We're looking for the first batch of maps to be on full-blown public display in November, but there will almost certainly be revisions and updates to that initial draft."

School superintendent Amy Cashwell hopes several parents come out to voice their concerns when public information sessions are planned for November.

"Most importantly I hope that we accomplish a process that's very transparent and involves quite a bit of community input and dialogue," Cashwell said.

An additional committee made up of 22 middle and high school representatives will meet on Wednesday.

Two public information sessions are planned for November, one of the 7th and another on the 13th.

A second round will take place at the beginning of March.

The school board hopes to have a final draft to vote on by the end of May.