City reveals cause of its pink water problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMPORIA, Va. -- Officials in the City of Emporia have released their findings into a pink water problem that surfaced over the weekend.

"On September 8, 2019 there was a mechanical failure with one of the chemical pumps at the Water Treatment Plant. This caused a light pink to red color in the water," the city posted on its Facebook page. "Since the failure at the facility, other safeguards have been put in place to prevent any other occurrences. Replacement pumps have been ordered and will be installed by Friday, September 13, 2019."

City officials reiterated the water was safe to drink.