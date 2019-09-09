Bob Dylan to play Virginia State University

ETTRICK, Va. — Legendary singer and lyricist Bob Dylan will return to Central Virginia this fall.

Dylan, 78, is scheduled to perform November 13 at the Virginia State University multi-purpose room in Ettrick. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20, and range in price from $52.50 – $82.50 before fees.

Students can save $25 on tickets when purchased at the box office with a student ID.

“Bob Dylan is one of the greatest songwriters of all time, a gifted wordsmith with a political conscience, incisive storytelling abilities and a poet-like acumen for meter and language,” his entry at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame read. “As a musician, he’s shaped popular music in innumerable ways—from inspiring the Beatles and bringing folk-rock into the mainstream to proving that electric guitars could be as revolutionary as acoustic ones.”

Dylan has performed in the Richmond-area before, most recently a 2017 tour stop at the now shuttered Richmond Coliseum. He also visited Altria Theater in 2015 and 2013 and the Diamond in 2004.

