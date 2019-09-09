Man wanted for using his phone to secretly record woman at store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators released video Monday of a man wanted for secretly filming a woman at the Dollar Tree on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

Witnesses saw the man using his phone to record video "below the hemline," according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

"On July 14, 2019, [he] unlawfully filmed a female customer at a retail location in Mechanicsville," Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Steve DiLoreto said. "The [man] was described as a thin black male wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts, a black scarf, black hat and red shoes."

The man was recorded on security camera at the nearby Kohl’s clothing store prior to going to the Dollar Tree.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.