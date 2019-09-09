68-year-old missing out of Petersburg in need of medication

Posted 8:21 pm, September 9, 2019, by

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man in need of medication.

Jerry Alan Anderson was last seen leaving his mother’s residence in the 600 block of Hoke Drive on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

Anderson is a 68-year-old white man, described as 5’7” and 120 pounds. Anderson has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2000 4-door white Chrysler Concord, with Virginia plates YNM-5299.

Anderson is in need of medication.

If you have seen Anderson or have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.