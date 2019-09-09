× 68-year-old missing out of Petersburg in need of medication

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man in need of medication.

Jerry Alan Anderson was last seen leaving his mother’s residence in the 600 block of Hoke Drive on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

Anderson is a 68-year-old white man, described as 5’7” and 120 pounds. Anderson has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2000 4-door white Chrysler Concord, with Virginia plates YNM-5299.

Anderson is in need of medication.

If you have seen Anderson or have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.