CBS 6 Ellen Trip Giveaway Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 21 years old, as determined by WTVR-TV and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Void where prohibited and outside the DMA. Employees of WTVR-TV (the “Sponsor”), the Ellen DeGeneres Show, WAD Productions, Inc., Telepictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., Second Street, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, and any advertising agencies, promotion agencies, or other third parties involved in the development or administration of the Sweepstakes employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of all such employees are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouse, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on September 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM ET and ends on September 28, 2019, at 11:59 PM ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

3. Sweepstakes Entry: During the Sweepstakes Period, Entrants can enter the Sweepstakes by going to WTVR.com and clicking on the Contests tab to access the Sweepstakes entry page. Entrants will be prompted with an entry screen, and you must accurately complete the entry form. Entries are limited to one entry per person/email address/household during the Sweepstakes Period. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. All received entries become the property of WTVR-TV and will not be returned. Information provided is being disclosed to Sponsor. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Detection of automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Only one registered account per entry. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided, and the entries will be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any entry or registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to enter or register will be deemed to be the entrant or registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Sponsor will treat entry information in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is located at privacy.tribunemedia.com and which may be updated from time to time.

4. Winner Selection: There will be 5 daily drawings (each, a “Daily Drawing”) and one grand prize drawing (the “Grand Prize Drawing”). The first Daily Drawing will be held on September 23, 2019, and subsequent Daily Drawings will be held on September 24, 2019, September 25, 2019, September 26, 2019, and September 27, 2019. For each Daily Drawing, Sponsor staff will randomly select one entry from all eligible, non-winning entries received through 11:59 p.m. the preceding day. On or about September 30, 2019, Sponsor will select the winner of the Grand Prize Drawing by random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Non-winning entries will carry over from one Daily Drawing to the next, and all eligible entries will be eligible for the Grand Prize Drawing. Only one Daily Drawing prize per person, household, or email address is allowed, but the same person, household, or email address can win a Daily Prize and the Grand Prize.

5. Winner Notification and Verification:

Sponsor will announce the winners on the CBS 6 News at 4 p.m. on the weekday following each drawing. Sponsor will also attempt to contact winner by telephone or email. Winners are subject to verification by WTVR-TV of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at the business offices of WTVR-TV, located at 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230 during normal business hours (8:30 am-5:00 pm ET) on business days by no later than October 30, 2019. Winners may be required to provide proof of identification, sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and provide a completed W-9. A potential winner will be disqualified if: (a) the potential winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (b) the potential winner does not respond within 24 hours of the initial announcement; (c) the potential winner does not pick up the prize by the deadline set forth above; (d) the potential winner does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadline set by Sponsor; and/or (e) the potential winner does not adhere to these Official Rules. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries for that drawing or to not award that winner’s prize at all. If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified.

6. Prize: There are five Daily Drawing prize winners, one for each Daily Drawing. The prize for each Daily Drawing is a CBS 6 and Ellen goody bag. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Daily Drawing prize is $20.

There is one Grand Prize. The Grand Prize is a three-day/two-night trip for two from Richmond to Los Angeles including roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation for two nights provided by CBS 6. The winner will also receive two V.I.P tickets to see the Ellen DeGeneres Show live. ARV of the Grand Prize is $3,760.

Grand Prize winner and his/her guest must be 21 years of age or older at the time of travel, must travel together on the same itinerary, and must possess all required travel documents. Travel may be redeemed only on the dates and at times determined by Sponsor and the Ellen DeGeneres Show. All scheduling and reservations will be done by Sponsor. Air travel is non-transferable, not changeable and not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles.

If, because of airfare fluctuations or other variables, the actual value of the Grand Prize is less than the stated ARV, difference in prize value will not be awarded. Travel and hotel accommodations are subject to availability. Grand Prize winner may be required to present at least one valid major credit card in order to check into hotel room and to cover any incidentals not included in the Grand Prize. Neither Sponsor nor the Ellen DeGeneres Show shall be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, or any other person or entities providing any of these Grand Prize elements or services. If Grand Prize winner or his/her guest is not able to travel during the travel dates provided by the Sponsor, or otherwise fails to use or redeem any element of the prize, such prize (or prize element) will be forfeited, and no additional or substitute prize or compensation will be provided. If winner elects to travel without a guest, no additional compensation will be awarded.

Neither Sponsor nor the Ellen DeGeneres Show is responsible for any delay or cancellation of the scheduled Ellen DeGeneres Show taping due to unforeseen circumstances, or those outside of such party’s control. If, for whatever reason, the taping of the Ellen DeGeneres Show is cancelled prior to, or during, the Grand Prize winner’s trip, Sponsor and the Ellen DeGeneres Show will not provide any compensation or substitution for that portion of the prize. Winner (and his/her guest) agrees to comply with all applicable venue regulations in connection with the production. Sponsor and the Ellen DeGeneres Show reserve the right to remove or to deny entry to winner and his/her guest who engage in a disruptive manner, or in an annoying, abusive, threatening, or harassing manner or who engages in any other objectionable behavior.

7. Prize Restrictions: Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. PRIZE(S) ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE RELEASED PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

8. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

9. Fraud: Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

9. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Official Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will determine the winners of remaining prizes by random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date, provided it is able to do so, and will provide notice of its action on CBS 6 News and on the Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply these Official Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities.

10. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, WAD Productions, Inc., Telepictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., Second Street, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, and any advertising agencies, promotion agencies, or other third parties involved in the development or administration of the Sweepstakes and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity.

11. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between the terms of these Official Rules and any advertising or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

12. Choice of Law/Forum: As a condition of entering, participants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in Richmond, Virginia, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to Virginia law, excluding choice of law provisions.

13. Official Rules: To request a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WTVR-TV, located at 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230 by December 30, 2019. Written copies of these Official Rules are also available during normal business hours (8:30 am-5:00 pm ET) at WTVR-TV’s business offices or online at http://www.wtvr.com.

14. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WTVR-TV, located at 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (8:30 am-5:00 pm ET). Requests for winners list must be received by December 30, 2019.

15. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsor and/or Second Street without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

16. Sponsor: WTVR-TV, 3301 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230.