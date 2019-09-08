Oprah announces her ‘2020 Vision’

Oprah Winfrey is gearing up for 2020, but not for the reason some people have been hoping.

No, she’s still not running for president, but Winfrey has announced that she is hitting the road for “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” national tour.

Presented by WW(Weight Watchers Reimagined), attendees will learn from the media mogul “as she shares the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own 2020 action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and insightful interactive workbook exercises.”

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement.

“As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

The tour will include high-profile guests and will kick off January 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Other tour stops include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, and New York before it finishes up in Denver on March 7.

Tickets go on presale for WW members on September 9 and will be available to the general public on September 13.