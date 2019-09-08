Police cruiser wrecks during Henrico chase after woman says friend took her car

Posted 6:45 pm, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, September 8, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A police cruiser and sedan crashed during a pursuit near Richmond International Airport Sunday afternoon.

The crash scene happened at the intersection of Airport Drive and East Washington Street, which is about four miles from the airport.

A woman at the scene who said she was the owner of the vehicle said a friend took the car without her permission on Nine Mile Road.

Henrico police were working a police pursuit in the 4500 block of Nine Mile Road just after 3 p.m., according the department’s active calls log.

Photos from the scene taken around 5 p.m. show a black sedan with side and rear-end damage. A Henrico Police cruiser is seen in the treeline along the highway.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the crash.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to police to confirm details about the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

