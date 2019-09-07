William & Mary Salsa Club takes top prize at RVA Salsa Bachata Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The second annual RVA Salsa Bachata Congress event continued Saturday in Richmond.

The three-day event features internationally known dance instructions, performers and DJs who offer demonstrations and classes for dancers of all skill levels.

A group from William & Mary took the top prize in the collegiate dance competition.

“It was choreographed by a group of us,” a member of the William & Mary Salsa Club said. “We’ve been putting a lot of hard work in and I’m just really proud of everyone.”

As part of the prize, the troupe got to perform with professional salsa dancers during a special show tonight.

The goal of the event, which continues Sunday at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Downtown, is to spread the benefits of Latin dance throughout the Richmond area.

WTVR CBS 6 is a sponsor of the event, which benefits the RVA Salsa Bachata Foundation.